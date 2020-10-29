Ex-cop-turned-lawyer admits cheating 9/11 worker of $900,000

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former police lieutenant-turned-lawyer has admitted cheating a fellow officer of $900,000 he was due after working at the smoldering remains of the World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Gustavo Vila pleaded guilty Thursday in White Plains federal court to cheating the U.S. government by failing to pass along proceeds of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund that were destined for John Ferreyra. Prosecutors say Vila paid his taxes and gave money to his then-wife and their son while lying to Ferreyra about the fate of over $1 million he was awarded in 2016. Ferreyra received only $100,000 of the money he was awarded after his 2005 cancer diagnosis. He had worked at the toxic trade center site for months after the attacks.