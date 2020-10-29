Eau Claire County has fastest-growing rate of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Out of Wisconsin's 72 counties, Eau Claire has the highest trajectory of COVID-19 cases; meaning we're seeing positive numbers climb the fastest according to the city-county health department.

Eau Claire County is now averaging 115 new cases per day. For comparison, roughly a month ago the county was seeing roughly 50 a day.

Within the last two weeks, 1,060 cases have come in, which is 31 percent of all the cases Eau Claire County has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

In another unfortunate milestone, 130 people in the northwest region of Wisconsin, which includes Eau Claire, are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That is the highest number to date.