Democrats speak at UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The "What's at Stake" bus made another Eau Claire stop today, this time at UW-Eau Claire.

The Democratic party has been driving the bus around the state making frequent stops, encouraging people to vote early. Now they're getting the message out to college students to vote.



According to a study by Tufts University, voter turnout of 18 to 24 year old's rose slightly in 2016, and Democrats want to keep that momentum going. Only a few students came to watch the speeches outside the Davies Center, but the message to them was how important voting is.

"Sometimes during these moments of crisis we can feel powerless but right now we have the most powerful tool at our disposal to fight this. And that's the power to vote," said Rep. Jodi Emerson.



"The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin and our young people and I know Western Wisconsinites are motivated to make sure our country gets back on track," said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

Godlewski said she's been talking to college students around Wisconsin and the top issues on their minds are COVID 19, the environment, and diversity.



After leaving Eau Claire the bus headed to UW-La Crosse.