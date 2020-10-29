Court revives Kansas City man’s lawsuit in wrongful arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by a Black Kansas City man who was wrongfully arrested when he was 15 years old and held for three weeks without charge. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday revived a lawsuit filed by Tyree Bell and his mother against the two officers who arrested Bell in June 2016. They said they arrested him because he matched the description of a suspect who fled with a gun earlier that day. Evidence showed Bell was taller, wore different clothing and had a different hairstyle than the suspect.