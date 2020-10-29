Cooler Thursday with overnight snow chances

After finally making it into the 40s for the first time in 10 days yesterday, temperatures won't be quite as warm today despite our mild start.

We'll likely top out in the upper 30s to near 40 today, which is still more than 10 degrees below average. After starting out cloudy with a slight chance for some light drizzle or mix, we'll see a gradual decrease in clouds. By this afternoon, we'll be under a partly cloudy sky.

Our next chance for light snow arrives overnight. While there is a chance to see some light snow across the area, accumulations up to an inch are most likely in Minnesota and closest to the border.

Accumulations become less likely farther east, and in the Eau Claire area, accumulation would likely be limited to a dusting. If Eau Claire does receive any measurable snow, it will add to our already record-smashing October snowfall.

Temperatures will be limited to the upper 30s again on Friday, and it will be another partly cloudy day.

Temperatures warm up to near 50 by Halloween. It will be a dry but breezy day. Temperatures will be notably cooler for Sunday before temperatures rise above average in time for the election.