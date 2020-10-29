China blasts US charges against agents seeking man’s return

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the U.S. of seeking to smear its efforts to pursue overseas fugitives. The accusation comes a day after the Justice Department charged eight people with seeking to coerce a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to face charges. A foreign ministry spokesperson says the U.S. is attempting to discredit Chinese efforts “to fight transnational crime and pursue fugitives and stolen goods internationally.” China has for years sought to induce white collar criminals who have fled abroad _ particularly to the United States _ to return home. U.S. officials say in practice such operations often rely on threats, intimidation and bullying, often targeting dissidents and political opponents.