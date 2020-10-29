Blugold Marching Band: Pepka plays both ways

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are more than 800 student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and more than 400 Blugold Marching Band members.

Only one person on campus plays a varsity sport and an instrument.

Her name is Abbi Pepka.

The UWEC sophomore plays the piccolo for the BMB, and defense for the newly-formed women's lacrosse team.

"When they decided they were going to make a university team, I said sign me up," she said.

Pepka, who always has pep in her step, enjoys the excitement and adrenaline from both activities.

She also enjoys the tranquility.

"It's just a time to relax and get my mind off things that stress me out," she said.

Pepka encourages other band members to consider playing a college sport.

"If you have the time management ability, I would definitely recommend trying to do both," she said. "I just think it's fun and the atmosphere is just great."