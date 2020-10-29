Blugold Marching Band champions diversity

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- All 415 students in the Blugold Marching Band have a passion for music, but every single one of them discovered it in a different way.

The band has brought together students from all walks of life. Marinne Weinberger came from Windsor, Colorado to a place with familiar family ties.

"It was a spur of the moment decision," Weinberger said. "I was sitting with my mom at a coffee shop and I was like, 'I want to join the BMB!' It just kind of felt comfortable, and the fact that my mom had been here, it kind of feels like home, and it felt like it was the correct decision."

For Weinberger, it was a decision that was far from easy, but worth it.

"It was overwhelming," Weinberger said. "I flew out by myself for band camp, and I thought about how it was my first time being here on a college campus, and I don't really know anyone, but that's why it was a great decision to join the BMB, because I got to meet a lot of people and I was able to have that community aspect around me."

The Blugold Marching Band brought Alex Coleman to a place where they could finally be accepted.

"Growing up, my sisters liked to dress me up in their clothes, and at first I didn't really like it, and as time went on, I started to just experiment, and I realized this is who I am," Coleman said. "I talked with some of my friends that I had made in BMB and I realized I do identify as non-binary, and I don't think of myself as a man or a woman at all."

Coleman hopes to use their story as a way to inspire others.

"BMB is one of the reasons why I actually did come out, because I feel so safe and welcome," Coleman said. "Knowing that I'm one of the first non-binary section leaders in the BMB, it fills me with pride, and it allows me to be who I am, it's just so satisfying and empowering to feel that."

The Blugold Marching Band brought Taz Smith to a place where she could have only dreamed of going.

"I grew up in a home with an alcoholic mother and father," Smith said. "When I was 14, my biological mother had kicked me out, and it was a sense of thinking about where me and my sister are going to go. My backup plan was always to call my aunt if something was going to happen, and she was always there."

Little did she know, moving in with her aunt would turn out to be a dream come true.

"If you were to ask me in 4th or 5th grade, Taz, are you going to go to college? I would have said I want to, but I don't know if I will, because that just wasn't in the cards for me at that time."

And in a city where only 1.1% of the population is Black, Taz found a place in the Blugold Marching Band where she felt like she belongs.

"Everybody is really accepting because of one thing, we're all weird," Smith said. "We all know how to have a sense of humor, we all know how to have fun, so at the end of the day, what the color of your skin is, or whatever your gender may be, or whatever your taste in music is, it doesn't matter, because you're a BMB member."

No matter what race, age, gender, sexuality or origin, the band is a safe space for everyone to feel welcomed, and express themselves through the sounds and movements of music.

"Any person from any background, any place in the world is welcome here," Coleman said. "BMB is a family to me, it truly is."

"It's a family," Weinberger said. "It's really a family in which we get to share our passion for performance, and for music."