Blugold Marching Band: Adopt a member

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt wanted to support the marching band and decided to create a program where people can symbolically adopt a band member and make a donation.

Every year Chancellor Schmidt donates $500 to the Adopt a Band Member program to pay for things like uniforms and transporting the hundreds of band members around the Midwest.

UWEC doesn't make the students pay for these things which is why donations like the chancellors are essential.

"I know my wife and I each year look forward to it," Schmidt said. "We always adopt at least two band members. I played the trombone in high school and my wife played the saxophone so we have Randy select a trombone player and a saxophone player and we get a picture with them."

Just last year the university raised $70,000 through the program. Their 2019 donor goal was to have all 475 band members symbolically adopted, and ended up receiving 545 donations.