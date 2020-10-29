Big Ten denies Nebraska request to play nonconference game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Big Ten has denied Nebraska’s request to play a nonconference game to replace its originally scheduled game with Wisconsin. Saturdays’ game against the Badgers was canceled because Wisconsin had a spike in COVID-19 cases. Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos released a joint statement saying the school had explored the possibility of securing another opponent, Nebraska officials said they respect the decision of the conference. The Cornhuskers next play Nov. 7 at Northwestern.