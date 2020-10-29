Belarus shuts its borders, Lukashenko reshuffles officials

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have shut the’ borders with several neighbors for most travelers amid the government’s efforts to end 2 1/2 months of protests demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader. The closure of land borders with Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine Thursday follows Belarusian officials’ claims that its neighbors have tried to destabilize the situation in the country. The movement of cargo across the border has continued unhindered, and the international airport in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, has maintained its usual operations. Belarus has been swept by massive protests against President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule since the Aug. 9 election, which the opposition has rejected as rigged.