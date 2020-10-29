Badgers announce 3 more positive cases

MADISON (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin football program announced Thursday two more staff members and another player have tested positive for COVID-19.

The team now has 16 active COVID-19 cases, including 15 positive tests since October 24.

In a release, the team said there is no definitive timeline for a return to in-person football activities, but the earliest that could occur is Wednesday, November 4, depending on the success of ongoing mitigation efforts.

The earliest head coach Paul Chryst can return to the team in person is Saturday, November 7, per CDC and Big Ten guidelines.

Wisconsin Athletics has secured rooms at a local hotel for football players that have not recorded positive tests in an effort to further separate those who live together and mitigate the spread of the virus, the release said. Each player has his own room.

The living arrangements will remain in effect as long as Wisconsin Athletics deems it necessary.

Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez tested negative for the coronavirus, the school said.

Wisconsin's next scheduled game is Saturday, November 7 vs Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium.