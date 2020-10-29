Argentine police evict protesters occupying contested land

GUERNICA, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police have clashed with a group of protesters while evicting them from makeshift homes on a contested property south of the capital, Buenos Aires. Authorities say six police officers were injured and at least 30 people were arrested. Hundreds of families had been living in shacks on the land in the town of Guernica for more than three months, in a reflection of the growing poverty and lack of housing for many people in Argentina. The pandemic and lockdowns aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 have aggravated the country’s economic problems.