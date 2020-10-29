Ad exec feeds downtrodden Venezuelans from his bicycle seat

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s crushing economic crisis left advertising executive Andrés Burgos practically out of work and increasingly alone as relatives fled seeking a brighter future abroad. Now he’s turning his own hardship into a mission to help feed the hungry. Five days a week, he rises before dawn to make the popular Venezuelan corn flour patties known as arepas at home. Then, he sets out on his bike to distribute them to people around Caracas from his backpack. For some who normally rummage through piles of garbage for bits of food, it’s the only meal they’ll have that day.