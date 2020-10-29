6 more Chippewa Co. residents die from COVID-19 in one day, 4 more in EC Co.

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Chippewa County has now surpassed Eau Claire County in COVID-19 deaths despite Eau Claire County also adding to its total.

On Thursday, DHS data shows 19 people have died from COVID-19 in Chippewa County. That is six more than the county's total on Wednesday. It is also in addition to two people who are considered "probable COVID-19 deaths," meaning health officials believe COVID-19 caused them to die.

Chippewa County also added 104 positive cases.

Eau Claire County added four deaths, bringing the county's total to 16.

Health Director Lieske Giese said the four deaths in Eau Claire County were people over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.

Eau Claire County now has 3,656 total positive cases, up 125 from Thursday.

Dunn County still has one COVID-19 death and 1,102 positive cases. That is up 36 from Wednesday.