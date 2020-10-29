3 politicians from India’s ruling party killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have shot and killed three politicians from India’s ruling party in Kashmir. Police are blaming militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the killings late Thursday. Police say militants fired at the three members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Government forces have launched a search for the attackers, and no rebel group has claimed responsibility. The party is calling the killings a “barbaric terror attack.” Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim the Muslim-majority region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. The attack comes two days after India enacted laws allowing any of its citizens to buy land in Kashmir.