You Ask, We Answer: Who purchased the old Hardee’s building in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This "You Ask, We Answer" question comes from Tammy, who is wondering who purchased the the former Hardee's building near Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire?

The building was purchased about a month ago for $750,000 by Stratton Capital Clairemont, LLC. operating under Lokre Real Estate, a company based out of Plover. Their plan is to demolish the old Hardee's building and begin construction of a new car wash on Clairemont Ave.

The plan was approved by the Eau Claire Plan Commission in mid-September, and project engineers say it's expected to get underway about a month from today. It is unknown at this time when it is expected to be completed, and when the car wash could open for business.

