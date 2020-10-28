 Skip to Content

Weekly state high school football rankings

2:59 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 28, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville South (5) (3-0) 59 1
2. Eden Prairie (1) (3-0) 55 2
3. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) 46 5
4. East Ridge (2-0) 33 8
5. Woodbury (2-1) 32 4
6. Prior Lake (2-1) 30 3
7. Farmington (3-0) 25 9
8. Rosemount (2-0) 17 NR
9. Maple Grove (2-1) 9 7
(tie) Lakeville North (1-1) 9 10

Others receiving votes: Champlin Park 8, Osseo 7.

Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. St. Thomas Academy (6) (3-0) 60 2
2. Owatonna (3-0) 54 3
3. Moorhead (3-0) 45 5
4. Rogers (3-0) 42 4
5. Mankato West (3-0) 37 6
6. Andover (3-0) 24 7
7. Chanhassen (2-0) 21 9
8. Chaska (2-1) 17 1
9. Mahtomedi (2-1) 15 8
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-1) 8 10

Others receiving votes: Tartan 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2, Rochester Mayo 1.

Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Hutchinson (5) (3-0) 68 1
2. Orono (2) (3-0) 60 4
3. Marshall (3-0) 59 2
4. Fridley (3-0) 42 3
(tie) Rocori (3-0) 42 T5
6. Becker (2-0) 37 T5
7. Detroit Lakes (3-0) 32 7
8. Byron (3-0) 21 8
9. Jordan (3-0) 17 10
10. Cloquet (3-0) 2 NR
(tie) Grand Rapids (3-0) 2 NR
(tie) Willmar (2-1) 2 9

Others receiving votes: Simley 1.

Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Annandale (6) (4-0) 76 1
2. Cannon Falls (2) (4-0) 74 3
3. Albany (3-0) 59 4
4. Pierz (4-0) 44 7
5. Waseca (2-1) 32 6
6. Mora (3-0) 27 T9
(tie) Rockford (3-0) 27 T9
8. Litchfield (3-0) 24 NR
9. Rochester Lourdes (2-1) 18 2
10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13, Dassel-Cokato 11, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10, St. Croix Lutheran 6, Brooklyn Center 2.

Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (2-0) 69 1
2. Minneapolis North (1) (3-0) 64 2
3. Blue Earth Area (3-0) 54 4
4. Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 46 5
5. Barnesville (3-0) 42 6
6. Chatfield (3-0) 30 8
7. Paynesville (3-0) 24 10
8. Redwood Valley (2-1) 17 3
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 17 NR
10. Morris Area1Chokio-Alberta (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 7, West Central-Ashby 4.

Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (6) (3-0) 60 1
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-0) 53 2
3. Minneota (3-0) 47 3
4. Dawson-Boyd (3-0) 37 4
5. Mayer Lutheran (3-0) 32 5
6. Browerville (3-0) 29 6
7. BOLD (3-0) 25 10
8. Breckenridge (3-0) 18 NR
9. Murray County Central (3-0) 13 NR
10. Wabasso (2-1) 5 7

Others receiving votes: New York Mills 3, Randolph 3, Underwood 2, Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 2, North Woods 1.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (4) (3-0) 49 1
2. Stephen-Argyle (1) (3-0) 46 2
3. Grand Meadow (3-0) 39 4
4. South Ridge (3-0) 24 8
5. Southland (3-0) 22 9
6. Mountain Lake Area (2-1) 19 7
7. Hancock (3-0) 17 NR
8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 15 5
9. Renville County West (3-0) 9 NR
(tie) Win-E-Mac (2-1) 9 3

Others receiving votes: Cherry 8, Fertile-Beltrami 6, Hill City-Northland 4, Cromwell 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, Verndale 1, Ogilvie 1.

Associated Press

