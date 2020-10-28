Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 28, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (5) (3-0) 59 1 2. Eden Prairie (1) (3-0) 55 2 3. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) 46 5 4. East Ridge (2-0) 33 8 5. Woodbury (2-1) 32 4 6. Prior Lake (2-1) 30 3 7. Farmington (3-0) 25 9 8. Rosemount (2-0) 17 NR 9. Maple Grove (2-1) 9 7 (tie) Lakeville North (1-1) 9 10

Others receiving votes: Champlin Park 8, Osseo 7.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. St. Thomas Academy (6) (3-0) 60 2 2. Owatonna (3-0) 54 3 3. Moorhead (3-0) 45 5 4. Rogers (3-0) 42 4 5. Mankato West (3-0) 37 6 6. Andover (3-0) 24 7 7. Chanhassen (2-0) 21 9 8. Chaska (2-1) 17 1 9. Mahtomedi (2-1) 15 8 10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-1) 8 10

Others receiving votes: Tartan 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2, Rochester Mayo 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Hutchinson (5) (3-0) 68 1 2. Orono (2) (3-0) 60 4 3. Marshall (3-0) 59 2 4. Fridley (3-0) 42 3 (tie) Rocori (3-0) 42 T5 6. Becker (2-0) 37 T5 7. Detroit Lakes (3-0) 32 7 8. Byron (3-0) 21 8 9. Jordan (3-0) 17 10 10. Cloquet (3-0) 2 NR (tie) Grand Rapids (3-0) 2 NR (tie) Willmar (2-1) 2 9

Others receiving votes: Simley 1.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Annandale (6) (4-0) 76 1 2. Cannon Falls (2) (4-0) 74 3 3. Albany (3-0) 59 4 4. Pierz (4-0) 44 7 5. Waseca (2-1) 32 6 6. Mora (3-0) 27 T9 (tie) Rockford (3-0) 27 T9 8. Litchfield (3-0) 24 NR 9. Rochester Lourdes (2-1) 18 2 10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13, Dassel-Cokato 11, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10, St. Croix Lutheran 6, Brooklyn Center 2.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Caledonia (6) (2-0) 69 1 2. Minneapolis North (1) (3-0) 64 2 3. Blue Earth Area (3-0) 54 4 4. Moose Lake Willow River (3-0) 46 5 5. Barnesville (3-0) 42 6 6. Chatfield (3-0) 30 8 7. Paynesville (3-0) 24 10 8. Redwood Valley (2-1) 17 3 (tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 17 NR 10. Morris Area1Chokio-Alberta (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 7, West Central-Ashby 4.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (6) (3-0) 60 1 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-0) 53 2 3. Minneota (3-0) 47 3 4. Dawson-Boyd (3-0) 37 4 5. Mayer Lutheran (3-0) 32 5 6. Browerville (3-0) 29 6 7. BOLD (3-0) 25 10 8. Breckenridge (3-0) 18 NR 9. Murray County Central (3-0) 13 NR 10. Wabasso (2-1) 5 7

Others receiving votes: New York Mills 3, Randolph 3, Underwood 2, Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 2, North Woods 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Hills-Beaver Creek (4) (3-0) 49 1 2. Stephen-Argyle (1) (3-0) 46 2 3. Grand Meadow (3-0) 39 4 4. South Ridge (3-0) 24 8 5. Southland (3-0) 22 9 6. Mountain Lake Area (2-1) 19 7 7. Hancock (3-0) 17 NR 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 15 5 9. Renville County West (3-0) 9 NR (tie) Win-E-Mac (2-1) 9 3

Others receiving votes: Cherry 8, Fertile-Beltrami 6, Hill City-Northland 4, Cromwell 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, Verndale 1, Ogilvie 1.