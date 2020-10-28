Wednesday’s Scores

 Skip to Content

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15

Blaine def. Osseo, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-6, 24-26, 25-15

Champlin Park def. Totino-Grace, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16

Chanhassen def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 3-0

Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15

Elk River def. Spring Lake Park, 3-2

Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23

Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-9, 25-21, 25-20

Mabel-Canton def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10

North Branch def. Chisago Lakes, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Park Center, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10

St. Croix Lutheran def. Richfield, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21

St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Washington, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

