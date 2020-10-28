Wednesday was warmest of last 10 days

Highs climbed to the mid 40s this afternoon, which made today the first time in ten days with a high temperature of at least 40. The last time was October 18 with a high of 41. Even warmer air was observed south of Eau Claire with highs in the 50s.

The last time we were warmer than this afternoon was October 17 when Eau Claire's high was 57. Highs near 50 are likely for Halloween Saturday and temps pushing close to 60 are possible by the middle of next week.

Before we get to that warmer air, temps will cool down just a little bit for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

That comes with a chance for light snow Thursday night into Friday morning with a trace to an inch possible. That would add to our already record breaking snow this October which sits at 8.4" so far on the month, with 6.9" falling last Tuesday alone.

Saturday will be warmer and breezy with that high again expected to rise to near 50 followed by a colder and windy day Sunday. Temperatures quickly rebound next week, and there should be plenty of sunshine, too, as highs climb into the 50s with a chance for highs near 60 for both Tuesday and Wednesday.