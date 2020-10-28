Unlike other states, WI clerks cannot open absentee ballots before Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- While clerks in several other states were granted the ability to begin opening absentee ballot envelopes earlier than usual, that is not the case in Wisconsin.

The state's county clerks association asked the Republican-led state legislature to allow them to begin opening envelopes on Monday. The request went nowhere as the legislature has not passed any bills in more than six months.

"It would've made it a lot easier, especially on poll workers who are going to be working an extremely long day and clerks as well," said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. "I think the public has a right to see the results as soon as possible as long as the process is open and observable and, unfortunately, that bill didn't go anywhere."

The task of waiting until Election Day to take every step involved with tabulating absentee ballots will play out at the same time U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote late returns could undermine public confidence in the election's outcome.

Kavanaugh cited that concern in his majority opinion that sided with the Wisconsin State Legislature Monday, ruling absentee ballots will not count if they arrive after November 3, regardless of when they were sent or postmarked.

"Those States want to avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election," Kavanaugh wrote.

UW-Madison Constitutional Law Professor Howard Schweber said Tuesday, using that logic, it makes no sense to have Wisconsin clerks wait until Election Day to begin processing absentee ballots.

"There is almost no way that two things can happen at the same time," Schweber said. "There's almost no way the clerks can wait until Election Day to open absentee ballots and have them all counted before that day is over."

While states like Iowa, Michigan, and Georgia all changed their rules to allow clerks to begin processing ballots earlier than normal this year, Wisconsin clerks must leave their ballots as they are until polls open next Tuesday.

Clerks in South Central Wisconsin said they were optimistic they would still be able to report results relatively quickly.

"At the moment, there are no significant challenges anticipated with the absentee ballot count," said Sarah Millard Lock, a spokesperson for the City of Beloit. "We have plans in place to have the Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers work through the number of ballots to ensure we are doing everything within our power to report results in a swift manner."

While Beloit has a central count location, where all absentee ballots will be processed in one place, Madison will send all of its absentee ballots back to each voter's polling place, where it will be counted there. McDonell said between extra poll workers and more machines, the city would have its results in at a time comparable to past presidential elections.

"I think almost all of the results will be in and reported by midnight or maybe an hour or two after that across the whole state," McDonell said.

Clerks across the state advised voters Tuesday was the last day to mail back an absentee ballot and be confident it would arrive by Election Day. Between now and next Tuesday, clerks said voters who've yet to return their ballots should do so in-person, either at their municipal clerk's office or at a secure drop box.

Schweber described SCOTUS' ruling against the acceptance of absentee ballots after Election Day, even if they're postmarked by November 3, as 'radical.'

"It takes cover in formal statements of rules with a complete disregard of consequences," Schweber said.