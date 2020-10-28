Trump to return to Minnesota for Rochester rally on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — As Election Day looms, President Donald Trump is returning to Minnesota for a rally Friday in Rochester that will mark his fourth trip to the state in recent weeks. The event at the Rochester International Airport will begin at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. Tickets are available via the campaign website. The president is trying to become the first Republican presidential candidate to to earn Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes since 1972. Trump led rallies in Mankato in August, and in Bemidji and Duluth last month. Vice President Mike Pence visited Hibbing on Monday and Minneapolis last month.