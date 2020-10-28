Trump returning to Wisconsin for 3rd time in a week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to campaign in Green Bay on Friday, marking his third stop to the battleground state of Wisconsin in a week. Democrat Joe Biden is also scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, but he has not said where. Vice President Mike Pence plans to hold a rally in central Wisconsin on Wednesday. Trump held a rally in the La Crosse area on Tuesday and was in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Saturday. The visits come in the final days of the campaign in a state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.