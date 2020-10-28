The Latest: Zeta just shy of reaching Category 3 status

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta is just short of being considered a major hurricane as it speeds toward storm-weary Louisiana with New Orleans squarely in its path. Forecasters say the storm is estimated to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon. In a 3 p.m. update, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm has top sustained winds of 110 mph, just 1 mph shy of becoming a powerful Category 3 storm. Zeta is located about 60 miles southwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and is racing north-northeast. Tropical storm warnings have been issued as far away as the north Georgia mountains, which is highly unusual.