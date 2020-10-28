Solar arrays installed on Eau Claire high schools

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Area School District officials are celebrating the completion of an initiative for greener schools, and a greener community.

The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony atop Memorial High School, where a new solar array was installed as part of the Solar on Eau Claire Schools project.

The foundation raised more than $291,000 to fund installation and maintenance of 720 panels on both North and Memorial High Schools.

School officials thanked the community for supporting the project throughout the financial struggles of the pandemic.

"2020, because of it's unique challenges, has been a year where I think many of us have felt a lot of darkness," said Tim Nordin, president of the Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education. "That's what makes this project so heartening and inspiring, to bring both metaphorical and literal light into this difficult year."

Once turned on, the panels will save the district roughly $20,000 a year in utility costs, and projects related to them will be incorporated into STEM curriculum for students. The panels are expected to be activated on December 1.