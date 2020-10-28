Regis pauses sports until November 16

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regis High School will not participate in any athletics until November 16, Athletic Director Jonathon Jarocki told News 18 Wednesday.

In an email, Jarocki wrote the decision to shut down athletics is due to a growing number of quarantines in the school. Regis announced Sunday it would switch to virtual learning for its middle school and high school.

Regis' football team will no longer play Fall Creek on Friday or Durand on November 6.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association fall football season runs through October 20. Jarocki said no other comments would be made, but a source told News 18 Regis has decided not to play again this season. The Ramblers are currently 5-0.

Last week, Regis voluntarily withdrew from the WIAA girls tennis and volleyball postseasons.