Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to new charges of rape and sexual assault involving six victims, including a teenage girl. Los Angeles County prosecutors say Jeremy entered pleas Wednesday to seven additional charges, including three of forcible rape. Prosecutors say they involve victims ranging from 17 to 38 years old who allegedly were attacked at Jeremy’s home, a bar and other places. Jeremy is now facing a total of 35 sex-crime charges. Prosecutors allege he attacked 23 victims, including a 15-year-old girl, between 1996 and this year.