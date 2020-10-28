New deaths as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh keeps flaring

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Deadly fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh is showing no signs of abating despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that took force just two days ago. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijani forces hit Stepanakert, the region’s capital, and the nearby town of Shushi with the Smerch long-range multiple rocket systems, killing one civilian and wounding two more. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rejected the accusations and in turn accused Armenian forces in using the Smerch multiple rocket system to fire at the Azerbaijani towns of Terter and Barda. It said the strike on Barda killed 14 people and wounded over 40. Armenia denied carrying out a strike on Barda. Russia says the overall death toll for recent fighting may be over 5,000.