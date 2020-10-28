Mississippi city may be left in dark over unpaid power bill

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — The lights may go out for all 1,800 residents in Itta Bena, Mississippi. It’s a small impoverished city in the Mississippi Delta. Because of long-standing debt with its wholesale electrical provider, the city faces complete disconnection Dec. 1. As of August, Itta Bena owed more than $800,000. The news is devastating for the community, where 40% of people live below the poverty line and 90% are Black. Itta Bena has long struggled with a decreasing tax base, white flight and job loss Local business owner Patricia Young says residents can’t take the hurt anymore. She said: “You start to wonder, ‘Do they really want us to survive?’”