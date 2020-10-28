Merkel seeks limited lockdown as German virus cases surge

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a partial lockdown as the number of newly recorded infections in the country hit another record high Wednesday. Germany’s disease control agency said 14,964 new cases were recorded across the country in the past days, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to 449,275. Germany also saw a further 27 COVID-related deaths, raising the overall death toll to 10,098. Merkel meets Wednesday with the governors of Germany’s 16 states. Senior government officials say she will demand they introduce measures to drastically reduce social contacts. Owners of restaurants and bars planned to protest over fears that their establishments will be closed for several weeks.