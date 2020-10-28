Memorial moves forward with winter sports

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Covid-19 is forcing some local schools to shut down their seasons early, but for Eau Claire Memorial sports are just beginning.

The Old Abes athletic director Kevin Thompson told WQOW on Wednesday all winter sports are scheduled to play and start on time.

Memorial choose not to participate in any WIAA fall sports due to the ongoing pandemic.

Thompson said the school felt confident about participating in the winter season because of a better understanding of the instructional model, and feedback from those directly impacted.

"I think one of the greatest things I appreciated was soliciting input from our parents, to get a true understanding of should we move forward with a winter season or not," said Thompson. "I think that was a very pivotal piece of information for our district."

He also gave credit to the Old Abe coaches, for getting the seasons underway.

"The coaches have been outstanding throughout the whole process," said Thompson. "They really have. And their work together in trying to make sure that they provide the best of opportunities for their own athletes."

The earliest day for practice for gymnastics, boys and girls hockey and girls basketball is Monday, November 16. The first practice for wrestling, boys basketball and boys swimming and diving can be a week later.