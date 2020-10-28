‘Masked Singer’ begets ‘Masked Dancer,’ set for December

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox’s hit series “The Masked Singer” is getting company with “The Masked Dancer,” a chance for celebrity contestants to show off their moves in disguise. Actor and comedian Craig Robinson will host the series, with Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale on the panel. Contestants won’t be performing solo: Masked partners and back-up dancers will be alongside them a range of music and dance styles, including hip-hop, salsa, jazz and tap. Filming has begun on the series, which will debut sometime in December, Fox said. “The Masked Dancer” was inspired by a segment on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, and she’s an executive producer for the new series.