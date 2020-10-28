Man with 28 DWIs dies weeks after leaving prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man with 28 arrests for drunken driving has died weeks after leaving prison for his latest offense. An obituary says 67-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, died last week from what his family said was natural causes. Bettcher was released from the Moose Lake prison on Sept. 28 and placed on supervised release after he was sentenced in 2018 by an Otter Tail County judge for driving drunk, his 28 offense. Bettcher had a valid driver’s license despite spending much of the past 10 years in and out of jails and prison for drinking and driving.