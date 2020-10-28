Man gets 4 years in prison in plot to bribe Russian official

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland businessman has been sentenced to four years in prison for his conviction on charges he plotted to pay a Russian official more than $1.5 million in bribes to get lucrative contracts for transporting uranium. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang on Wednesday ordered 57-year-old Mark Lambert to report to prison in February. After a three-week trial last November, a jury convicted Lambert of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.. Lambert’s company secured contracts to transport nuclear materials between Russia and the U.S. Prosecutors said Lambert paid bribes through offshore accounts to the director of a company indirectly owned by the Russian government.