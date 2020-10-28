Love blossoms amid pandemic, TikTok turmoil for two creators

NEW YORK (AP) — With love and pranks, Ian Paget and Chris Olsen are among millions of U.S. newbies looking to soak up social media stardom on TikTok. The Los Angeles boyfriends have amassed a steady stream of fans as their more than 4 million followers laugh and encourage them in comments left on their goofy dance videos, heartfelt vlogs and affirmations at a perilous time for the world and the popular platform. While the two, along with millions of other creators, aren’t breakout stars like dancer Charli D’Amelio or Nathan Apodaca, they symbolize something else on TikTok: genuine care for each other and support for others, from middle-age moms to LGBTQ struggling to come out.