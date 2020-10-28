Lod, own goal help Minnesota United beat Rapids 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored and an own goal by Colorado helped Minnesota United beat the Rapids 2-1. On the counterattack, Ethan Finlay played an arcing cross that Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar attempted to clear but slipped under the crossbar for an own goal in the 89th minute to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. Minnesota has won back-to-back games an is unbeaten in its last six games. Andre Shinyashiki scored for the Rapids to make it 1-1 in the 69th.