Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus in video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The reality star confirmed she was diagnosed Wednesday in a sneak peek clip of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice. Episodes for the show was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus. Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She says she had a burning sensation while coughing.