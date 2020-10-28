India’s coronavirus cases cross 8 million, behind US

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week. The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. with more than 8.8 million infections. The ministry on Thursday also reported 517 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 120,527. Life in India is edging back to pre-virus levels with shops, businesses, subway trains and movie theaters reopening and the country’s third-largest state of Bihar with a population of about 122 million people holding elections. But health experts warn a major Hindu festival season and winter setting in could lead to more localized outbreaks.