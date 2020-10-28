ICE settles lawsuit filed by immigrant activists in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The federal government has agreed not to deport three immigrant activists in Vermont who sued two years ago after they were arrested. They say they were targeted in retaliation for their activism. The settlement in the lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security was filed in federal court Wednesday. ICE will also pay $100,000 to be split among the three plaintiffs. A member of an advocacy group representing immigrant farmworkers in Vermont says ICE tried to terrorize members by going after their leaders but with this settlement they will not be silenced.