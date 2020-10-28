Four displaced, several pets dead in Fall Creek house fire

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - The Fall Creek Area Fire Department responded to what they call a major house fire around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident happened on Birch Tree Lane north of Fall Creek. Augusta and Township fire crews assisted. First responders report those in the home got out safely. However, the fire did kill several dogs and cats. The home is reported a total loss. A preliminary investigation shows a gas heater was the suspected cause of the fire.

There are no estimated damages at this time. The American Red Cross is assisting four people displaced, with lodging and other resources. The fire is still under investigation.

According to the Fall Creek Fire Department's Facebook page, this is the third major structure fire in the last five days. There have been 13 total fire or ems calls in the last eight days.