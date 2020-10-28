Florida man uses hurricane debris, builds giant pirate ship

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Sally knocked down his fence and hurled debris across the Florida Panhandle, John Rebolledo gathered up the hurricane’s forgotten treasures and spent a month turning it into a life-sized pirate ship. Now there’s a 17-foot-long, 10-foot-tall pirate ship in his driveway, complete with a treasure chest, skeletons and a skiff boat just in time for Halloween. Rebolledo built the boat using mostly wood fencing that had fallen down. t’s been a boost for the entire neighborhood, even prompting one neighbor to dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and pose for pictures with kids. Rebolledo is moving the ship into his garage until Hurricane Zeta passes.