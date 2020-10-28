Florida man charged with changing governor’s voting address

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn’t initially cast his ballot this week because someone illegally changed his address online.

The complication resulted in a suspect’s arrest on felony charges and raised questions about the security of the state’s online registration system.

DeSantis went to an early voting site in Tallahassee on Monday to cast his ballot, but was told his address had been changed from the governor’s mansion to an apartment complex 420 miles away.

A state investigation traced the change to an apartment in Naples, Florida.

Officials say 20-year-old Anthony Guevara admitted to making the change. He is charged with two felonies.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press