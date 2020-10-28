Finally warming up

We do have some good news to look forward to on this Wednesday. We are finally going to get out of the 30s today. Temperatures right now are starting out close to where we were for high temperatures on Sunday and Monday. By this afternoon, we'll see temperatures in the mid 40s.

A weak disturbance will try to bring us some shower chances this afternoon but those chances are very small, and the best chances will be north of the area. Even with those small rain chances, it will still be a partly cloudy afternoon, and will be the warmest we’ve seen since October 18.

We'll see temperatures near 40 Thursday, and even have a chance to see 50s Saturday just in time for Halloween. Temperatures are trending warm into early next week as well.