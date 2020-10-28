Eau Claire property assessments begin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've seen city employees driving through your neighborhood, writing notes and taking pictures, don't worry; it's just time for Eau Claire's property assessment period, which takes place every three years.

The process goes until spring, and the assessment team consists of four assessors. They survey every building in the city: anything from commercial space, to residential homes, to agriculture land.

Assessors spend anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes on each property, looking for certain things that may indicate a change in property value.

"We look at the land values, we look at what types of properties, and if they've been selling at an increased or decreased rate in the last three years," said Eau Claire deputy city assessor, Alyssa Schultz. "In residential properties, we look to see if there are any changes to the sketch since the last time we had been in the property; anything that would increase the overall condition of the property on the market."



Shultz said the assessment is done every three years, instead of annually, in order to provide equity between homes. Depending on a multitude of factors, the assessment could raise or lower the property owners' taxes.

However, Schultz said over the last few years of assessments, both commercial land and residential property values have been going up due to the city's growing economy.