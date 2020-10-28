DNR Board takes emergency action to regulate firefighting foam, PFAS

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board made an emergency rule Wednesday morning to prohibit certain uses of firefighting foam.

Fire Departments will be required to report their use of firefighting foam that contains PFAS to the DNR, maintaining a data-sheet in accordance with the order.

In the meeting, concerned citizens told stories of unsafe drinking water and contamination. One person noted his family has been drinking from water bottles for the past three years due to unsafe drinking water.

The impacts of "forever chemicals" like PFAS in meat, fish, and even chocolate cake were tested by the FDA in 2019. They’ve been a topic of congressional hearings, state legislation, and intense federal and state scrutiny over the past few years.

Wednesday's decision prohibits the use of Class B firefighting foams with "intentionally added" PFAS, including for training exercises. "The use of foam is allowed for emergency firefighting, fire prevention operations, and testing purposes so long as certain requirements are met," according to a memo from the board.

Here are additional highlights from an NRB board memo released on the issue:

: "Any person testing foam, including testing foam effectiveness and fire suppression systems, foam delivery systems and associated equipment or vehicles, must contain the foam in a manner that will prevent discharge of the foam to the environment." TREATMENT: "Any person choosing to treat foam in Wisconsin shall ensure treatment is conducted in a manner that will prevent a discharge of foam to the environment, i.e. air, lands or waters of the state."

The rule now goes to the governor to sing, then it will go to the Legislature's Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRER) for final review. JCRER can then choose to suspend the rule if it does not comply with legislative intent.