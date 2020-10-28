Chippewa County remains at ‘severe’ COVID-19 risk level as cases, deaths rise

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Chippewa County remains at the severe COVID-19 risk level as active cases rose by nearly 57% since last week and deaths from the virus have more than doubled.

At Chippewa County's weekly media briefing, Health Director Angela Weideman said 11 people in Chippewa County have now died from COVID-19, and two additional deaths considered probable. Probable means they had a positive antigen test as well as symptoms and close contacts with others who tested positive for the virus.



Last week the county was at six total deaths.



There are 647 active cases in the county according to Weideman, and 18 people are currently hospitalized.



Weideman said that if you feel sick at all to get tested, because symptoms of COVID-19 often overlap with other common illnesses seen this time of year.

"I get a lot of questions from people saying 'I think I have allergies, I think I have a sinus infection, I'm not sure.' The only way to be sure is to get tested and know the result," she said.

Two school districts in Chippewa County, Chippewa Falls and New Auburn have announced this week they are temporarily switching to all virtual learning.

Weideman said the decision to stop in-person classes is made by the individual schools, not the health department, and that staffing plays a big role in the ability of a school to remain open.