Biden, Trump plan Wisconsin visits Friday

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump will both travel to Wisconsin Friday in the waning days of the 2020 campaign.

Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday announced the president will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay.

The event gets under way at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Earlier, the Biden campaign said he will visit Wisconsin, although details have yet to be released.

The candidates will arrive in a state that has seen a surge in COVID-19, with records set this week for deaths, cases and hospitalizations.