Badgers football put on pause due to high number of COVID-19 cases in program

Madison (WQOW) - All Wisconsin football team activities will be put on pause for the next seven days, including this Saturday's game against Nebraska, in response to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

That game versus Nebraska will not be rescheduled.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the football program have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last five days. That includes six athletes and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst.

“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said. “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.



The decision to hold off on activities came from UW athletic director Berry Alvarez, UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank, and the Big Ten Conference.

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first,” Alvarez said. “Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”



The Badgers next game will be on Nov. 7 against Purdue.