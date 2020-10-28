August trial set for airman charged in Arizona killing

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The trial for a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the kidnapping and death of a Sunday school teacher is set to begin next year. Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. The Mennonite woman disappeared from her church community outside Farmington, New Mexico, in January as she was gathering material for a Sunday school class. Her body was later found in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Gooch’s trial is scheduled to start in August and last three weeks. He faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the case.