Arrest made in 2008 kidnapping of journalists in Afghanistan

NEW YORK (AP) — An Afghan man has been brought to the United States to face charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a journalist for The New York Times and two other men in Afghanistan. The charges against Haji Najibullah were in a six-count indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday. He was detained without bail after an initial court appearance. His lawyer did not comment. Authorities did not identify the kidnapping victims. But their description matched that of David Rohde and Tahir Ludin. Both escaped from a Taliban compound in Pakistan. Their driver Asadullah Mangal was the third victim and escaped later.